BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 135 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.19).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

