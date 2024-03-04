BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,842 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,116,615 shares in the company, valued at $318,521,960.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,054,958 shares of company stock worth $46,497,812.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.11 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.