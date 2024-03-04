BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Increases Dividend to $5.10 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BlackRock to earn $44.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $814.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $796.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.72. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $823.71.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,190,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,136,000 after acquiring an additional 183,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

