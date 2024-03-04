BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

