Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NYSE:BKH opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

