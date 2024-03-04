BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BJ opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

