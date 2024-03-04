BitTorrent-New Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $200.65 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001264 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001067 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002586 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001327 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
