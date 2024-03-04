Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.50. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 1,269,002 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The firm has a market cap of $723.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

