Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $107.04 or 0.00163770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $163.58 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,358.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.87 or 0.00699025 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00045456 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,651,475 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.
