Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $715.68 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.86 or 0.00060994 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $715.68 million and $150.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00048783 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00018035 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
