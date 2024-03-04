Bitcoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $453.27 or 0.00682966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,368.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00160056 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00043474 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,659,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.