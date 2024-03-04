BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.61.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,387,000 after buying an additional 348,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,906,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,889,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,441,000 after purchasing an additional 673,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.