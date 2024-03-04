BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

