Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $51.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven shares last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 212,873 shares traded.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

