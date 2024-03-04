Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $63.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

BHVN opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

