Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,570 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $125,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.17. 41,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,112. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $502.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

