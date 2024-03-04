BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $4.10. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 18,042,824 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $710.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.86.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 734.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

