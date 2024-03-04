Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in February

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 319.2 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

