Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Lessened by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803,106 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of Berry Global Group worth $31,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

