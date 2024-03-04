Berenberg Bank Upgrades BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) to Buy

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.68) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.19).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTA

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.