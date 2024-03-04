Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.
IMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.47) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
