Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.47) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of LON IMI traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,736 ($22.02). The company had a trading volume of 574,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,416. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,394 ($17.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,776 ($22.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,674.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.31.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

