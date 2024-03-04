Berenberg Bank Boosts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 650

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 605 ($7.67) to GBX 650 ($8.24) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 604.75 ($7.67).

Shares of LON RMV traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 563.60 ($7.15). 3,016,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 555.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.18. The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,348.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total transaction of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

