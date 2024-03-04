Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 145.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,305,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,481,514. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.