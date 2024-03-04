BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.70% of BellRing Brands worth $92,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 622,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,814. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

