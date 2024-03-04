Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $31,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.31 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.47. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

