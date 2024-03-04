Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 347,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,507,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

