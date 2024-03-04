Barclays Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.62.

FM opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

