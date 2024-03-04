Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIII opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

