Barclays Raises PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $17.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. 537,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,513. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

