Barclays Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,520

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,610 ($33.11) to GBX 2,520 ($31.96) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.90) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.11) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.63) to GBX 2,660 ($33.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,334.29 ($29.61).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,303 ($29.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,745 ($34.82). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,440.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,391.29. The company has a market capitalization of £116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,002.61, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,521.74%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

