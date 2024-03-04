Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 25,253 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

