Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,493 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU opened at $49.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

