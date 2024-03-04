Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,237 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

