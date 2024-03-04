Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,443 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.19% of Energy Fuels worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.55 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Read More

