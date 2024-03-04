Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stake Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of CIB opened at $32.76 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.8835 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

