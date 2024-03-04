Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock Holdings Lifted by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,463 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Banc of California comprises approximately 3.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.13% of Banc of California worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 270.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 140.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,132,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BANC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.59. 755,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,982. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $838.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

