Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 140,440 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Ball by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 163,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.