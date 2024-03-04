Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

BDGI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BDGI traded down C$0.55 on Monday, reaching C$43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$48.92.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total value of C$182,124.80. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,847 shares of company stock worth $115,385. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.