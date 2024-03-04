BABB 1-Day Volume Hits $309,609.60 (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One BABB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BABB has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. BABB has a market cap of $13.65 million and $309,609.60 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BABB Token Profile

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 86,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,149,985,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

