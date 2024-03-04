B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

