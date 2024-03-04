B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 20th

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

B2Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.