B. Riley Cuts Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target to $1.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $1.35 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.
