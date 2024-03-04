Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,959 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,685,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,934 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 300.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 651,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

