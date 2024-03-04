Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,386 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.