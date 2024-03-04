Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.