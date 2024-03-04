Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Trading Up 0.9 %

ROL opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

