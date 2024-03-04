Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,370 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amcor by 783.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

