Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.8 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $247.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average is $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $255.65. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

