Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,592 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $60.20 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

