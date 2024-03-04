Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 146.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 68.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.71 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

